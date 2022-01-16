In the nation’s capital, a quick inch or two of snow is likely before a transition ensues between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Baltimore will see mostly wet precipitation by 10 p.m., and New York and Boston will be hard pressed to see any snow before rain arrives overnight. While there could be some minor icing in pockets along the Interstate 95 corridor, the bulk of the more wintry issues will be focused to the west away from Interstate 95.