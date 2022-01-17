Today (Monday): Scattered snow showers are possible early before partial clearing. It’s very windy and cold, with highs reaching only 35 to 40. Winds are from the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph possible. Wind chills are in the 20s to near 30 for much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies clear, but it remains quite windy. Lows range from 25 to 30 but, with winds sustained near 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, it feels like the teens. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunny and not quite as windy but still cold. Highs are near 40, with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, sometimes gusting over 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy as winds go mostly calm. It’s seasonably cold with lows of 20 to 25 in our colder areas and closer to 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is the week’s mildest day ahead of a cold front. Skies are partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Rain showers are possible Wednesday night as the front comes through, and they could briefly end as snow showers, mainly in our colder areas. Lows are near 30. Confidence: Medium-High
Thursday and Friday temperatures are headed downhill. Despite increasing sunshine on Thursday, cold winds from the northwest hold highs in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Thursday night is partly cloudy and very cold, with lows mostly in the teens and wind chills perhaps into the single digits. Friday may be the week’s coldest day, with highs only in the mid- to upper 20s amid partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High
At some point between Friday night and the weekend, an area of storminess could form along a front stalled to our southeast and bring another round of snow. The highest chance of snow may end up being to our south, and we could up end dry, but we’ll be monitoring the potential storm. Even if it doesn’t snow, expect cold weather with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10: Some models are hinting that another snow event could occur this weekend. Low chance for now and plenty of time to track it.