Last year, North America was at the epicenter of some of recorded history’s most intense weather and climate extremes, from tremendous heat to brutal cold and from exceptional drought to catastrophic inundation.
Although 2021 tied for the sixth-hottest year on record, it ranked as the warmest La Niña year. La Niña, a phenomenon that slightly cools sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific, may have cooled global temperatures by about 0.06 degrees (0.03 degrees Celsius), but human-emitted greenhouse gas effectively masked the impact.
A closer look at 2021 reveals that the Northern Hemisphere also ranked the sixth-hottest on record. The most profound warming has occurred within the Arctic because of a process called Arctic amplification. The Arctic is warming three to four times as fast as the average global warming rate, and this is accelerating ice melt and contributing to sea-level rise.
Last year was no exception, with the high Arctic, Greenland and high latitudes of North America experiencing some of the strongest warm anomalies (relative to the mid-20th-century average).
For instance, warm summer temperatures caused rain to fall for the first time on the summit of Greenland last year. Greenland’s average December temperature was nearly 18 degrees (10 Celsius) higher than typical.
As global temperatures continued to rise last year, thermometers spiked to record highs in pockets around the world. Eleven countries either broke or tied national heat records in 2021.
The most prolific record-breaking heat wave was in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. Long-standing heat records were obliterated by large margins, including the all-time Canadian heat record.
Besides the swath of extreme heat records, other weather extremes plagued North America, particularly the United States. The freeze from winter storm Uri in mid-February sent deep Arctic cold all the way to Texas, the costliest U.S. winter storm on record.
The country had its warmest June on record, with unprecedented heat waves and wildfires in the summer. Large portions of the western United States suffered in exceptional drought, exacerbating the spread of unusually early- and late-season wildfires, such as in Colorado.
December was record-warm for the United States, while western Canada shivered in extreme cold. The clash of extreme cold in the north and extreme warmth to the south was a key ingredient in the devastating and unprecedented severe weather episodes in December. The heat in the southern United States smashed December records by large margins. Some places beat all-time November records, too.
While air temperatures soared, our planet’s oceans also hit a record high. Our ocean absorbs around 90 percent of excess greenhouse gas emissions. Ocean heat content, which describes the amount of heat stored in the upper levels of the ocean, was at its highest — 227 excess zettajoules of energy compared with the 1981-2010 average — since measurements began six decades ago.
High ocean heat content can cause sea-level rise and act as an extra fuel source for intensifying tropical storms. Hurricane Ida in late August was the fifth-strongest storm to make landfall in the continental United States, rapidly intensifying before slamming into Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 mph.
Remnants of Ida sparked unprecedented flooding as the system moved inland and through the northeast United States.
Scott Duncan is a professional meteorologist now based in London who grew up in the Scottish Highlands where he experienced all sorts of extreme weather. This exposure to Mother Nature from an early age developed his passion for weather and climate.