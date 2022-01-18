Thursday morning may feature some lingering light snow. Light accumulation is possible, especially north and west of the city. Skies become partly sunny later in the day, with highs only in the 30s. Breezy conditions keep wind chills in the 20s. A few clouds are around Thursday night as temperatures plummet to the low to mid-teens in the suburbs and upper teens in the city. Wind chills dip to the single digits. Confidence: Medium