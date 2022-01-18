Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies with temperatures moving to near 40 or the low 40s in the afternoon. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 to 30 mph at times make it feel 5 to 10 degrees colder. Confidence: High
Tonight: Just a few clouds as temperatures drop toward lows from the low 20s in the outer suburbs to near 30 in the city. Light winds come mainly from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partial cloud cover should not prevent us from reaching our warmest levels of the week. Highs should range from the mid-40s to near 50, with breezy winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with rain showers toward dawn that could mix with or change to snow. Our colder areas north and west of the District have the best chance of a switch to snow. Most of the night is in the 40s, but temperatures slip to the low to mid-30s toward dawn. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday morning may feature some lingering light snow. Light accumulation is possible, especially north and west of the city. Skies become partly sunny later in the day, with highs only in the 30s. Breezy conditions keep wind chills in the 20s. A few clouds are around Thursday night as temperatures plummet to the low to mid-teens in the suburbs and upper teens in the city. Wind chills dip to the single digits. Confidence: Medium
Friday should be our coldest day of the week, with partly sunny skies as temperatures make it only to the upper 20s to around 30. Friday night begins a period of vigilance as we watch a weather system to the south. For now, we favor some increase in cloudiness with a very low chance of snow developing. Confidence: Low-Medium
If the storm moves close enough to our area, then Saturday is a snowier day; however, the best bet right now is partly cloudy skies with highs near or just below freezing. Saturday night is also partly to mostly cloudy, with lows ranging from the teens to low 20s. Sunday tries to nudge a bit warmer, with highs in the 30s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
4/10 (↑): Chances for snow Thursday morning and again Friday night into Saturday bear watching.