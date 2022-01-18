Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It should be mainly clear once we lose any clouds of the day. Some additional high cloudiness may float by late. Lows will dip to the 20s in most spots; maybe 30 downtown. Winds will come from the south around 5 to 10 mph amid some higher gusts.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies will likely be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be warmer than recent days. Highs should range from the mid-40s to near 50. Winds will blow out of the southwest around 10 mph, with gusts to near 20 mph.
Cold days of winter: Jan. 18 through 22 is the coldest stretch of the year, per daily averages. The daily average temperature for Washington is now 37 degrees. We’ve already been at our coldest high temperatures of the year since Jan. 14, with an average high of 44.4 degrees beginning then and ending tomorrow. Low temperature averages bottom out from the 21st to the 26th, at 29.5 degrees.
