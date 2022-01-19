Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A bit of grade inflation for partial sun and breezy highs approaching 50 in spots, but it’s pretty decent compared with the cold days before and after.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny and warmer with a steady breeze. Highs: Upper 40s to near 50.
  • Tonight: Increasing chance of rain, changing to snow toward sunrise. Lows: Mid-30s.
  • Tomorrow: Morning snow, partial p.m. clearing, cold and breezy. Highs: Mid-30s.

Forecast in detail

This is quite the cold stretch we are entrenched in. So enjoy today’s brief warm-up before we slip right back into the chilly stuff, perhaps at least through the end of the month. Our next system starts as rain tonight but could change to wet snow early Thursday morning with some accumulation possible. Another snow chance this weekend has faded a bit, but isn’t off the table.

Today (Wednesday): It’s a nice but short-lived break from the cold today, as morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 under partly sunny skies. The somewhat warmer air is courtesy of a steady breeze from the south, around 10 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn cloudy heading into the evening as temperatures fall back through the 40s. A spotty evening rain shower is possible with a better chance of scattered rain showers overnight. Rain should be become steadier after 4 or 5 a.m., and should change to snow from northwest to southeast around 5 to 7 a.m., as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): The snow could fall heavy enough for a few hours around 7 to 10 a.m. (give or take an hour) to drop temperatures to the low 30s and even upper 20s, with the potential for a quick inch or two and difficult driving conditions. It’s also possible the snow remains lighter with higher temperatures and just a coating mainly on grass. Check back for updates later today. The snow exits around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with highs only in the mid-30s and a gusty wind. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies continue mostly cloudy with a lingering breeze. Temperatures plummet to the teens area-wide. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday remains cloudy, a bit breezy and very cold with highs only in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday night and the weekend are a question mark at this point, with some models showing the possibility of snow either Friday night into Saturday or Saturday night into Sunday, and some models showing mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should stay on the chilly side with weekend highs near 30 to near 40. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (): An inch or two of wet snow is possible early Thursday morning *if* the snow is heavy enough. Still a chance of snow Friday night-Saturday but looking a little less interesting.