Tomorrow (Thursday): The snow could fall heavy enough for a few hours around 7 to 10 a.m. (give or take an hour) to drop temperatures to the low 30s and even upper 20s, with the potential for a quick inch or two and difficult driving conditions. It’s also possible the snow remains lighter with higher temperatures and just a coating mainly on grass. Check back for updates later today. The snow exits around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with highs only in the mid-30s and a gusty wind. Confidence: Low-Medium