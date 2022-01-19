Today (Wednesday): It’s a nice but short-lived break from the cold today, as morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 under partly sunny skies. The somewhat warmer air is courtesy of a steady breeze from the south, around 10 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies turn cloudy heading into the evening as temperatures fall back through the 40s. A spotty evening rain shower is possible with a better chance of scattered rain showers overnight. Rain should be become steadier after 4 or 5 a.m., and should change to snow from northwest to southeast around 5 to 7 a.m., as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tomorrow (Thursday): The snow could fall heavy enough for a few hours around 7 to 10 a.m. (give or take an hour) to drop temperatures to the low 30s and even upper 20s, with the potential for a quick inch or two and difficult driving conditions. It’s also possible the snow remains lighter with higher temperatures and just a coating mainly on grass. Check back for updates later today. The snow exits around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with highs only in the mid-30s and a gusty wind. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies continue mostly cloudy with a lingering breeze. Temperatures plummet to the teens area-wide. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday remains cloudy, a bit breezy and very cold with highs only in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday night and the weekend are a question mark at this point, with some models showing the possibility of snow either Friday night into Saturday or Saturday night into Sunday, and some models showing mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should stay on the chilly side with weekend highs near 30 to near 40. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
5/10 (↑): An inch or two of wet snow is possible early Thursday morning *if* the snow is heavy enough. Still a chance of snow Friday night-Saturday but looking a little less interesting.