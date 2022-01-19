Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds thicken during the evening. Light rain develops in the hours around midnight and continues into the predawn hours. Rain probably changes to snow in the time frame of 6 to 8 a.m. Temperatures are near freezing for lows as snow gets underway in the morning. Winds are light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Snow may fall at a moderate to heavy clip for a time Thursday morning. That part of the action should be winding down by 10 a.m. or so, with some additional light snow possible through about noon. Most spots see about an inch or two locally, but a few may see more. We’ll see clearing thereafter, with temperatures perhaps not headed much higher during the day, or remaining near the low to mid-30s. Winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 25 mph, add extra bite.
