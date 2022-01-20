Today (Thursday): Rain transitions to snow from northwest to southeast between about sunrise and 9 a.m. The main snow burst is likely to be between about 8 and 10 a.m. The snow should then gradually taper off by noon, but some flurries could linger into the early afternoon, mainly south of town. Accumulations of an inch or two are possible for most of the immediate metro area, although some areas may manage only a coating, especially south of town. Temperatures fall from the upper 30s to the low 30s during the day thanks to gusty north winds. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Clouds diminish in the evening, and north winds persist but slowly ease. Overnight lows plummet into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are back on the increase in the morning, with mostly cloudy conditions much of the day. North winds are not that strong but accentuate the cold. Temperatures climb no higher than the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures still drop back into the low to mid-teens. A few snowflakes are possible, but anything significant should be confined well to our southeast. Winds are thankfully light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Skies gradually clear Saturday, but the Arctic air is still in place, and highs are capped in the upper 20s to low 30s. Overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper teens under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday is not quite as cold, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Skies are partly sunny, and winds are light, which helps the comfort factor. Overnight lows dip to the mid- to upper teens (lower 20s downtown). Confidence: Medium
Mainly sunny skies on Monday still struggle to warm the area. Highs are likely to remain in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
5/10 (→): We better cash in with the snow this morning because the weekend chances are fading fast.