Today (Thursday): Rain transitions to snow from northwest to southeast between about sunrise and 9 a.m. The main snow burst is likely to be between about 8 and 10 a.m. The snow should then gradually taper off by noon, but some flurries could linger into the early afternoon, mainly south of town. Accumulations of an inch or two are possible for most of the immediate metro area, although some areas may manage only a coating, especially south of town. Temperatures fall from the upper 30s to the low 30s during the day thanks to gusty north winds. Confidence: Medium