Through Tonight: Gusty northwest winds pump Arctic air into the region. Despite partial cloudiness, temperatures fall into the teens most spots, with a range of about 13 to 20 likely for lows. Wind chills — on sustained northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph — send temperatures into the single digits to around 10. Layers!
Tomorrow (Friday): It’s one of those mornings that slaps you in the face. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are slow to rise. Highs only reach the mid- and upper 20s, which will put us in the running for the coldest day of winter so far. Winds are around 10 mph out of the north and northwest, gusting to 25 mph or so.
30 minutes: That’s how much light we’ve gained in the evening since the low point. Sunset today is 5:15 p.m. in Washington. We’re gaining about a minute of evening light a day now, and 5:45 sunset comes February 15. From there, it’s less than a month until we spring forward for the annual time change. Spring is coming.
