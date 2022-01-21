Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): More clouds than sun will keep us feeling the brunt of northerly winds gusting around 20 mph at times. With high temperatures merely rising to the mid- to upper 20s, morning wind chills in the single digits may only top out in the teens to near 20. This may end up being our coldest day of the winter, at least thus far. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds stick around into the evening and early overnight. A few snowflakes are possible. A dusting has a slight (20 percent) chance of occurring around the Beltway, but more likely southeast of town toward La Plata and southern Maryland. Skies should clear more as the night wears on nearer dawn, and a steady but light north wind may help make low temperatures in the low to midteens feel like single digits. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sun should rule as skies stay mostly blue. Arctic high pressure helps suppress cloud development and keeps the air very dry — and still cold. Light northerly breezes still may create early morning wind chills in the single digits, but we should see calming as the afternoon wears on. High temperatures eye the 30-degree mark with a few spots south and east of town nearing the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies may turn partly cloudy, and any light breezes should turn toward a warmer, west-southwest direction. Thanks to this, temperatures don’t fall as much. We should bottom out near 20 degrees to perhaps mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: A slight “warming” trend makes gains as high temperatures aim for at least the mid-30s even in the cooler spots, to low 40s in the typically milder spots. The sun may shine during more of the afternoon hours than morning, with a few clouds around from time to time. A few west and northwest breezes could gust above 15 mph at times, but nothing too bothersome as it appears now. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: A flurry is possible. Otherwise, skies are at least partly — if not mostly — cloudy. Upper teens to mid-20s may be where the region bottoms out for low temperatures by just before dawn. Confidence: Medium
With a mix of clouds and sun possible Monday, the atmosphere may struggle to warm a degree or two more than Sunday. High temperatures are having to claw their way back toward still-below-average temperatures, as we top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. If clouds rule the day, we may get stuck in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium
Rain chances are back on Tuesday with showers and mostly cloudy skies possible. Light rain may even develop by day’s end, but stay tuned for timing and intensity details as we get closer. Slight southwesterly breezes may help boost high temperatures toward 40 — perhaps mid-40s as it looks now. It finally may feel about average again! Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.
2/10: We’re on the edge of the next storm late Friday into early Saturday so we shouldn’t let our guard down completely, despite shrinking snow chances. Maybe a dusting in southern Maryland?