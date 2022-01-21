When forecasts go wrong, we rightly give explanations for the errors in our prognostications. But maybe it’s also time for some introspection.
As background, weather forecasting is as old as time, with earliest humans likely looking to the sky to assess the air around them; cold or hot, wet or dry; and probably using that information to make decisions. We are still all forecasters in that way. A check outside your window to decide what to wear or when to travel doesn’t take a meteorology degree, yet is essentially a form of personal weather forecasting.
Professional meteorologists take that forecasting-formula to levels beyond simple observation, using radar, satellite and numerical weather prediction models to make their best conjectures of what the weather will be like hours or days ahead. The evolution of those tools has led to huge leaps in forecast accuracy over recent years, but also has bestowed ever-greater dependency on them for making our predictions.
In the end, however, they are just that — tools that help us divine the ebbs and flows of our weather. Radar is unique in the toolbox, giving us real-time information via its amazing lifesaving technology for tracking severe storms. Satellites likewise provide essential observational atmospheric details.
The issues of forecast flaws are most often related to our overconfidence in those weather models, which simply tell us the range of possibilities of what might happen with the weather based on the latest data. They serve as guides for the meteorologist to develop the forecast (hence called guidance) and are not the forecasts themselves.
That’s what I fear often gets lost in the sea of so much information on social media and elsewhere. The models are, after all, just mathematical simulations churned through a computer. Data is ingested, digested and the plumes of atmospheric possibilities then projected. They should never be interpreted by the public as the definitive forecast, yet they too often are because some meteorologists leave off the fine print.
To be sure, that guidance for the meteorologist is invaluable, but we need to self-examine how we project and then share a discussion of the limits of that information to the public.
When we publish model maps, sometimes days ahead of a storm, we need to be conscious of the risk of conveying the perception of precise predictability over great variability, and to make sure people appreciate that uncertainty. We surely need to keep showing the maps (the information is out there whether we do or not), but we must also always explain the purpose of the models as guidance to our forecasts, and that they are never absolute truth.
That the average person knows what the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) computer models are is a great thing. Scientific literacy is to be embraced, not shunned. However, when the computer models in general are internalized by people as the forecast itself, which often happens, that’s when those of us as professionals in the field need to make sure there’s an understanding of model limitations and implications.
The proliferation of so much information does not have to be confusing. It’s vital that forecasts include the full range of possibilities, but it is also up to each one of us as meteorologists to ensure clarity of messaging amid the clutter.
Jim Duncan recently retired from his 40-year career as chief meteorologist with NBC12 WWBT-TV in Richmond. He runs his own meteorological consulting firm, Jim Duncan, LLC, serving clients in media, education and other industries.