“Canaan Valley is shaped like a huge bathtub with only one exit where the Blackwater River leaves the valley flowing west toward the Gulf of Mexico. The valley floor is flat and high with an average elevation of about 3,200 feet,” he wrote. “It’s large in scope at 10 miles long by 5 miles wide (50 square miles). The elevated valley floor is completely surrounded by a rim of ridge-tops that range in elevation from 3,600 to 4,460 feet. Canaan Valley is the highest large valley in eastern North America.