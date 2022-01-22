Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Cold, but not as cold as last night. It’s likely you won’t notice much of a difference anyway. Clear skies will give way to partly cloud skies overnight, which should help “moderate” temperatures a bit. Lows will range from 18-22 degrees, with barely any wind at all.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a frosty start to the day, but temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 30s regionwide by the afternoon thanks to partly sunny skies and a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph. Light snow showers/squalls are likely after 7 p.m. Little impact or accumulation is expected around D.C., but some secondary roads and grassy surfaces may see some light accumulation in elevated locations to the north and west of the city.
