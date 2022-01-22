Congratulations! D.C.’s low of 17 degrees this morning made it the coldest day in the city in just about three years. I think it’s actually a nice break from the normal summertime pattern when we count the consecutive days with temperatures above 90 degrees or dew point values above 70 degrees. Maybe I am in the minority on that one. In any case, it will be another cold night tonight, though not as cold as Friday night. Thankfully, temperatures on Sunday will eclipse the freezing mark during the day, before some snow showers approach during the evening hours.

Through tonight: Cold, but not as cold as last night. It’s likely you won’t notice much of a difference anyway. Clear skies will give way to partly cloud skies overnight, which should help “moderate” temperatures a bit. Lows will range from 18-22 degrees, with barely any wind at all.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a frosty start to the day, but temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 30s regionwide by the afternoon thanks to partly sunny skies and a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph. Light snow showers/squalls are likely after 7 p.m. Little impact or accumulation is expected around D.C., but some secondary roads and grassy surfaces may see some light accumulation in elevated locations to the north and west of the city.

