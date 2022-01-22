Today (Saturday): If skies aren’t largely clear by sunrise, they’re headed that way quick. Sunshine doesn’t do much good when it comes to warming the air. Highs are mainly in a near 30 to low 30s range. Winds are out of the northwest and west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Plan on seeing plenty of stars. One of the things an Arctic air mass is good for! This air mass is moderating, and that means it’s not as cold as recent nights. Lows range from the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Morning sunshine gives way to increased clouds during the day. There could be a late-day snow shower given a disturbance passing by aloft. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer into the night. Lows settle to a range of upper teens and lower 20s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunshine dominates the start of the workweek on Monday. Temperatures again rise to the mid- and upper 30s for highs most spots. Winds should be relatively light, so they don’t add too much extra chill. Confidence: Medium
Tuesday could be another one of those days where clouds build into the afternoon and some showers, rain or snow, pop up. Highs are in a near 40 to mid-40s zone. This looks like the brief kind of “warm up” before more cold air spills in mid-week. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (→): Nothing imminent, but the pattern is increasingly conducive with time, starting midweek or so. Worth watching in peak snow season.