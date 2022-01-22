Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Winds are lighter, and skies are brighter. Cold, but could be much worse in late January.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 30 to low 30s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-teens to low 20s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Late-day snow shower? Highs: Mid- and upper 30s.

Forecast in detail

We’re passing the peak of this cold snap. That doesn’t mean today, or any days ahead are particularly mild. It’s mainly a story of less cold than prior times. It also seems the break might not last long. Given that we’re still under the influence of an active jet stream, some sneaky snow showers may pass by here and there, as well.

Today (Saturday): If skies aren’t largely clear by sunrise, they’re headed that way quick. Sunshine doesn’t do much good when it comes to warming the air. Highs are mainly in a near 30 to low 30s range. Winds are out of the northwest and west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Plan on seeing plenty of stars. One of the things an Arctic air mass is good for! This air mass is moderating, and that means it’s not as cold as recent nights. Lows range from the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Morning sunshine gives way to increased clouds during the day. There could be a late-day snow shower given a disturbance passing by aloft. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer into the night. Lows settle to a range of upper teens and lower 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunshine dominates the start of the workweek on Monday. Temperatures again rise to the mid- and upper 30s for highs most spots. Winds should be relatively light, so they don’t add too much extra chill. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday could be another one of those days where clouds build into the afternoon and some showers, rain or snow, pop up. Highs are in a near 40 to mid-40s zone. This looks like the brief kind of “warm up” before more cold air spills in mid-week. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (): Nothing imminent, but the pattern is increasingly conducive with time, starting midweek or so. Worth watching in peak snow season.