Today (Sunday): Temperatures start the day only a few degrees higher than yesterday, rising into and through the 20s during the morning hours, with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs top out a few degrees higher as well, in the upper 30s to near 40 with a light wind from the southwest, but with increasing clouds. Could see a mid-to-late afternoon snow flurry. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few snow showers become more likely after sunset and into the evening hours. Little impact is expected, but some secondary roads and grassy surfaces may see a dusting or so, especially north and west of D.C. Skies clear overnight as breezes from the northwest help to cool us back into the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Temperatures are about the same as today, heading for the mid-30s to near 40. Mostly sunny skies should last much of the day before increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly cloudy, and with a light breeze from the south, we’re not as cold as we’ve been. Overnight lows should only fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. A snow flurry near dawn can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday may produce a bit of light rain or snow. Not expecting any impact as of now, but we’ll keep watching it. Highs should top out in the low to mid-40s before dipping back into the 20s Tuesday night. Confidence: Low-Medium
Mostly sunny but breezy and very cold once again on Wednesday, as another shot of chilly and very dry air arrives. High temperatures may only reach the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds should be breezy enough to make it feel about 10 degrees colder than the air temperature, which would mean wind chills no higher than the 20s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (→): Not much potential for meaningful accumulation from late-Sunday snow showers or perhaps a bit of light rain/snow on Tuesday. Signal for storm potential toward next weekend, but that’s a long ways out.