Among the crazier scenes, a webcam captured footage of a waterspout, or tornado over water, passing over the Mediterranean adjacent to Andros island, 60 miles east of Athens, while snow blanketed the adjacent shoreline Monday. The waterspout appears to have briefly moved inland, hurling snow into the air.
Snow fell heavily in Athens, with a report of thunder accompanying the flakes Monday. Snow isn’t terribly uncommon in the Greek capital, happening several days per year on average, but this storm was particularly intense.
“The height of the snow is unprecedented in some areas,” Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides told the AP.
The heavy, wet snow snapped tree branches and triggered power outages, with reports of motorists stranded in their cars for at least five hours on area highways. Reuters reported that six rail passengers were “slightly injured” as their train halted in the heavy snow.
Photographs showed some of Athens’s iconic temples coated in white, including the Parthenon. Similar scenes followed snow events in January 2019 and in February 2021.
In Istanbul, the heavy snow shut down flights at Istanbul Airport until 4 a.m. Tuesday, as about 6 inches accumulated, according to Reuters. Thundersnow was also reported in the city, while social media reports indicated motorists stranded on roadways and abandoning their vehicles.
The snow occurred as a blast of cold air from northern Europe plunged into the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The cold air passing over the mild water generated high levels of atmospheric instability, which gave rise to vigorous storms, including the rare “snownado” in Andros.
While snow is not unusual in Athens, the snow that fell on several Greek islands is much more rare. The Greek Reporter described the snow as “once in a lifetime weather event” on the Aegean Islands, with reports of flakes on Syros, Naxos, Tinos, Mykonos and Santorini, in addition to Andros.
The storminess occurred as temperatures fell 11 to 18 degrees below normal over much of Greece and Turkey. The chilly ground temperatures and exceptionally cold air aloft because of an intense zone of low pressure at high altitudes supported the snowfall.
Flurries and snow showers could linger over parts of Greece and Turkey through Tuesday, with temperatures remaining colder than normal perhaps until the weekend.
Athens snow photos
Istanbul snow photos