Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 36 to 40.
  • Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Lows: Near 30
  • Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle or flurry possible. Highs: 40 to 45.

Forecast in detail

Temperatures have remained colder than normal for much of January, and the final week will follow suit. Highs most days are only in the 30s, with lows in the 20s and teens. Despite the cold, snow may be hard to come by. We’re monitoring the possibility of a coastal storm this weekend, but that remains a long shot. Otherwise, it’s mostly dry aside from perhaps a stray flurry or two.

Today (Monday): Although it’s colder than normal, it’s not a bad start to the week. Skies are mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. It’s not quite as cold as recent nights, with lows near freezing downtown and upper 20s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): As a disturbance sweeps by, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and we can’t rule out a sprinkle, or maybe a snow flurry, especially in our colder areas late in the day. Highs range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies gradually clear out and it turns quite cold. Lows range from the mid- to upper teens in our colder areas to the low 20s downtown. Winds come in from the north at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are the week’s coldest days. Despite sunshine, 30 degrees is a struggle on Wednesday, while around freezing is the best we can do Thursday. Wednesday night is very cold, with lows ranging through the teens. By Thursday night, a few more clouds hold lows to about 20 to 25 degrees around the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures moderate slightly on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs around 40. We could see a brief snow shower as a disturbance scoots by. Confidence: Medium

Friday night and Saturday, we’ll have to monitor the development of a coastal storm. Right now, the majority of model simulations suggest it stays out to sea, but there are a few that give us snow. Snow or no snow, Saturday looks cold with highs near freezing after lows near 20. Confidence: Low-Medium

Mostly sunny and chilly on Sunday, with highs near 40 after morning lows near 20. Confidence: Medium

