Today (Monday): Although it’s colder than normal, it’s not a bad start to the week. Skies are mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds increase as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. It’s not quite as cold as recent nights, with lows near freezing downtown and upper 20s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): As a disturbance sweeps by, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and we can’t rule out a sprinkle, or maybe a snow flurry, especially in our colder areas late in the day. Highs range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies gradually clear out and it turns quite cold. Lows range from the mid- to upper teens in our colder areas to the low 20s downtown. Winds come in from the north at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday are the week’s coldest days. Despite sunshine, 30 degrees is a struggle on Wednesday, while around freezing is the best we can do Thursday. Wednesday night is very cold, with lows ranging through the teens. By Thursday night, a few more clouds hold lows to about 20 to 25 degrees around the region. Confidence: Medium-High
Temperatures moderate slightly on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs around 40. We could see a brief snow shower as a disturbance scoots by. Confidence: Medium
Friday night and Saturday, we’ll have to monitor the development of a coastal storm. Right now, the majority of model simulations suggest it stays out to sea, but there are a few that give us snow. Snow or no snow, Saturday looks cold with highs near freezing after lows near 20. Confidence: Low-Medium
Mostly sunny and chilly on Sunday, with highs near 40 after morning lows near 20. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (↓): Still tracking a possible weekend storm, but it probably stays offshore.