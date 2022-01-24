Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, although mostly filled with high and thin clouds. There should be some clearing overnight, as well. Lows range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly cloudy skies early will turn cloudier late. Highs should mainly reach the low and mid-40s. However, winds will probably be gusty from the northwest, which may make it feel a bit chillier than it is.
Warmth has gone missing: If you’re looking for a warm midwinter vacation, you might want to try Alaska. At least for now, it’s running warmer than a good chunk of the Lower 48. As usual, the warmth in Alaska is connected to the chill here. High pressure in the region helps displace cold from the northern latitudes and into our region.
