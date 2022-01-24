Right now, however, the more reliable models suggest that this storm could be a blockbuster for the zone from roughly Long Island to eastern Maine. If their current forecasts are correct and do not drastically change, very heavy snow and strong winds could create blizzard conditions in some areas. Nearer the coast, snow could mix with or change to sleet and rain, depending on the storm’s exact track. Coastal flooding could also be an issue as winds drive ocean water and waves into the shore.