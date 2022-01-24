Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few flurries can’t be ruled out as a disturbance slides by this evening. Skies eventually clear out overnight and it will be another cold one. Lows are near 20 with a generally light wind from the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies will be bright from the start tomorrow, and will generally stay that way for the duration. Temperatures will be a bit warmer thanks to a favorable south wind and should top out in the upper 30s to near 40. Clouds will build in tomorrow night and it won’t be nearly as cold with lows right around 30 degrees.
