Keep your eyes peeled for some possible “conversational” snow this evening. A fast-moving and weak frontal boundary could spark some snow flurries around the area for a few hours. Other than looking rather nice in the shine of a street light, little impact is expected. Mostly sunny skies will help warm temperatures up closer to normal values on Monday, a trend that will continue through Tuesday at least before temperatures come crashing down again.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: A few flurries can’t be ruled out as a disturbance slides by this evening. Skies eventually clear out overnight and it will be another cold one. Lows are near 20 with a generally light wind from the south at 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies will be bright from the start tomorrow, and will generally stay that way for the duration. Temperatures will be a bit warmer thanks to a favorable south wind and should top out in the upper 30s to near 40. Clouds will build in tomorrow night and it won’t be nearly as cold with lows right around 30 degrees.

See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.