Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Plan on decreased cloudiness after dark, with mostly clear skies on average. Cold air makes a harder push overnight. Lows end up dipping into the upper teens and low 20s across the area. Winds are out of the northwest at around five to 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We should be graced by lots of sunshine. It won’t matter much as far as getting the temperature up. Highs are near 30 to the low 30s in most spots. Winds from the northwest blow around 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Midwinter chill: The latest round of arctic air is inbound to our region. This morning it laid down a large swath of below-zero conditions from the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest.
The same regions are expecting another frigid night, with some record lows possible tonight into early Wednesday. Fox Weather reports that some areas may see wind chills of minus-50 degrees.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.