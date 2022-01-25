Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with temperatures in the not-too-chilly 30s. Maybe a stray shower during the morning into early afternoon. Skies become partly sunny at times in the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-40s midday, before starting to drop late afternoon, as winds from the northwest increase to 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 to 25 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Just a few clouds around as temperatures drop toward lows in the upper teens to middle 20s. A colder air mass is moving into the area with some associated wind, so breezes from the northwest at 10-15 mph could gust higher at times, bringing the wind chill down to the teens and single digits. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies greet our midweek weather, but wow, is it cold again. Highs only manage to get close to the freezing mark. But probably the most noticeable pain point is that winds from the west and northwest around 10-20 mph, with gusts to near 25 mph, offer wind chills in the teens to low 20s. This air mass is really dry, too, with dew points plunging into the single digits. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Winds finally start to recede, but high pressure overhead means mostly clear skies and very cold temperatures. Lows could be just near 10 degrees in the outer suburbs to the middle and upper teens right in the city. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday continues the colder weather with highs only in the lower to mid-30s under sunny skies and light winds. Clouds start to increase Thursday night with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: High
Friday finds partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs shifting slightly warmer into the upper 30s to low 40s. A disturbance moving through the area may trigger a few rain or snow showers. Confidence: Medium
Late Friday into Saturday should be mostly cloudy with the chance we see some snow from a storm system passing off the coast. Models have been keeping the more significant accumulations east of our area, but it’s close enough that things could still change. As the storm moves away on Saturday, look for cold and blustery conditions. Lows Friday night should be in the 20s with Saturday highs in the 30s. Confidence: Low
Saturday night into Sunday we can expect clearing skies with cold teens and 20s for Saturday night lows, lifting only into the 30s for highs on Sunday, which could be yet another breezy day. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
3/10 (↑): Could be a close call with a coastal storm late Friday into Saturday. The odds of at least a light accumulation have increased slightly, even as most models continue to keep the heavier snow off to our east.