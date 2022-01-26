A similar story could unfold in New York City, but uncertainty remains sky-high in the Big Apple. Computer model simulations drop anywhere between 2 inches and 2 feet of snow in the New York City, making the forecast a nail-biter. Lesser snowfall is expected in Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
The storm hasn’t even formed yet, and won’t until Friday, but its rate of rapid strengthening will easily qualify it as a “bomb cyclone.”
That said, meteorologists are still working to iron out the details of the storm’s ultimate track, which will have a bearing on snowfall totals and how far inland accumulations will extend.
“I know you’ve heard it repeated to death, but the key message continues to be the same: guidance is trending favorably for a big storm, but the exact track remains uncertain,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boston in an online forecast discussion Wednesday.
The setup
A pair of high-altitude weather disturbances, the key catalysts for the upcoming storm, were present on weather maps on Wednesday morning — one was moving ashore over the Pacific Northwest, and the other was centered over the Alaskan mainland. Both will dive southeast over the Lower 48 during the back half of the workweek, overlapping and “phasing” over the Ohio Valley on Friday.
We’ll have a better idea of what will transpire with the nascent winter storm beginning on Wednesday evening. That’s the first time that National Weather Service offices in Washington state and Oregon will be able to launch weather balloons into one of the instigating disturbances; that, in turn, should improve computer modeling.
As the high-altitude systems combine Friday, they’ll work to spin up a zone of low pressure off the Carolinas that will rapidly intensify as it moves northeast. Its abrupt drop in minimum central air pressure could classify it as a meteorological “bomb.” That bolsters the odds of heavy snow and strong winds.
There’s an outside shot that, through tapping into energy contained in the anomalously mild waters of the north Atlantic, the storm could double the pace of strengthening needed for “bombogenesis.”
A solid storm, and perhaps a blockbuster, in New England
At present, forecasters are still not sure just how close to the coast the storm will pass at it slips by Saturday. It could trek near the famed “benchmark,” or an imaginary point at 40 degrees North, 70 degrees West. That represents the textbook track for a high-end storm.
The American (GFS) model seeks to allow the storm farther out to sea, which would cut back on snow totals west of Interstate 95. Eastern Massachusetts, Downeast Maine, the New Hampshire Seacoast and Rhode Island could still be talking double-digit snow totals.
Two inch per hour snowfall rates are possible during the daylight hours on Saturday across Plymouth and Bristol Counties, as well as the Cape and the Islands. Boston could see the heavy snow too, along with possible thundersnow. Strong winds will likely gust over 60 mph across the Cape too, with 45 mph gusts along the eastern Massachusetts shoreline. That may result in blizzard conditions with visibilities below a quarter mile.
Scattered power outages will be possible due to the high winds, especially from eastern Long Island to coastal Massachusetts.
Astronomically high tides, combined with a potential three foot storm surge, will also result in coastal erosion and flooding.
Major uncertainty New York to D.C.
New York City could see anything between a couple inches and a couple feet of snow. Forecasters won’t be able to offer much clarity until perhaps Thursday. It’s simply not known how far western flank of the snow will extend. These uncertainties also extend to the south, where the Delmarva Peninsula and much of New Jersey could see anything between a modest and major snowstorm depending on the storm track.
For D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, the storm likely gets going too late to drop more than a few inches of snow, but areas just to the east have a chance to see more substantial amounts of snow.
City by city forecasts
Washington D.C. and Baltimore
Light snow will probably fall Friday afternoon and evening becoming briefly moderate around or just after sunset. It may taper off quickly but linger southeast of the metro corridor into early Saturday. The should increase in both coverage and intensity over the Delmarva Peninsula, where significant accumulations are possible.
Chance of at least one inch: 40-50 percent | Chance of at least three inches: 30 percent | Chance of at least six inches: 10 percent
Philadelphia
Light snow will commence on Friday night, but whether more significant snow develops will depend on the storm track. Winds will be breezy with gusts nearing 30 mph during the morning hours Saturday. Snow should taper off around lunchtime Saturday.
Chance of at least one inch: 50-60 percent | Chance of at least three inches: 30-40 percent | Chance of at least six inches: 15 percent
New York City
It’s a nail biter in the Big Apple — no two ways about it. Snow will sneak in during the predawn hours Saturday falling steadily. The snow will become fluffier during the afternoon and evening hours as colder air filters into the region. It’s unclear how far west the system nudges, and therefore if the city gets into bands of moderate to heavy snow closer to the storm’s offshore center.
Chance of at least one inch: 85 percent | Chance of at least three inches: 50 percent | Chance of at least six inches: 35 percent | Chance of at least 12 inches: 20 percent
Providence-Boston-Portland
A major winter storm is very likely and, if the European model is correct, a blockbuster is in the offing. Snow will fall during most of Saturday, beginning around or before sunrise and lasting through midnight. In southeastern areas, like inside of Interstate 495 in Massachusetts, will see a heavy, wet snow at first, while the New Hampshire Seacoast and coastal Maine should see a lighter snow with temperatures in the teens. Blizzard conditions are possible.
Chance of at least one inch: 95 percent | Chance of at least three inches: 80 percent | Chance of at least six inches: 65 percent | Chance of at least 12 inches: Around 50 percent | Chance of at least 18 inches: 10 to 20 percent
Interior New England
Snowfall amounts will walk a steep gradient from east to west. Beyond the Worcester Hills, there won’t be as much to measure, particularly west of Interstate 84. Northern Vermont and New Hampshire and western Maine will see the lowest amounts and perhaps no accumulation. But plowable amounts become pretty likely east of central portions of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine.