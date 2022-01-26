Today (Wednesday): Ah, well, back to the cold stuff. From early-morning lows in the upper teens and low 20s, temperatures only reach the low to mid-30s for afternoon highs, even with mostly sunny skies. Winds are just breezy enough, around 10 mph from the northwest with an occasionally higher gust, to limit wind chills to the 20s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and very light or calm winds provide ideal conditions for maximum cooling. That means overnight lows down to the teens to near 20. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): After the freezing cold start, mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the south help temperatures trend slightly less cold. Afternoon highs should reach the mid- to upper 30s with increasing clouds possible toward evening. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly cloudy as temperatures drop back to lows in the 20s. Could see a flurry toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A few flurries or snow showers are possible Friday, with cloudy skies capping highs in the upper 30s to near 40, as an area of upper-level low pressure approaches from the west. The main attraction, though, is a storm developing off the coast that could generate a period of snow in our area Friday evening into Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Most models have been keeping the higher accumulations closer to the coast, with just a few inches possible locally, but a small shift west in the storm track could still get us into the heavier snow. Confidence: Low
Any snow should be done by Saturday afternoon as temperatures hover in the mid-20s to near 30, with gusty winds making it feel like the teens. Clearing skies and still windy Saturday night with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Confidence: Low-Medium
Winds gradually diminish Sunday with mostly sunny skies and chilly highs in the low 30s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
4/10 (↑): Still on track for some accumulating snow late Friday into early Saturday.