A few flurries or snow showers are possible Friday, with cloudy skies capping highs in the upper 30s to near 40, as an area of upper-level low pressure approaches from the west. The main attraction, though, is a storm developing off the coast that could generate a period of snow in our area Friday evening into Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Most models have been keeping the higher accumulations closer to the coast, with just a few inches possible locally, but a small shift west in the storm track could still get us into the heavier snow. Confidence: Low