Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are largely clear. With winds weakening, it’s a good recipe for radiative cooling. Lows are mainly in the teens, which could be near 20 in the city. Fortunately, winds decrease with sunset, so wind chills aren’t a ton lower than actual temperatures. That said, it’ll feel like single digits at times overnight.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s a crisp start, but we’ll see lots of sun. That sunshine sticks around through the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds are out of the south around five to 10 mph
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Sunshine State chill: Some of the coldest air in years is slated to invade Florida this weekend. Sunday morning, a low of 32 is forecast for Orlando, where the record for the date is 31. If it gets below 35 in Orlando, it’ll be the coldest since it fell to 27 in 2018. To the north of Tampa, Brooksville is expected to test a record low with a reading of 26. Even Marathon, in the tropical Florida Keys, may score a record low as temperatures fall toward the mid-40s.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.