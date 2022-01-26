Of the models, the NAM model is the snowiest and shows the potential for at least 2 to 4 inches along and east of Interstate 95 and over 4 inches on the Delmarva. However, its predictions that are more than 36 hours into future tend not to be very reliable. Several more trustworthy models only project an inch or so around Washington and perhaps up to 2 or 3 inches toward the bay and Delmarva.