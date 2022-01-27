Today (Thursday): If you are going out early, bundle up, as temperatures start the day in the teens. Plenty of sun and a light south wind do their best, but highs in the mid- to upper 30s are as good as it gets. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds gradually increase as the next surge of cold air starts to approach from the frozen Midwest. Winds are calm and lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds thicken as the day progresses with some light snow developing from west to east during the afternoon. Not much should accumulate during the daylight hours with above freezing temperatures. Breezes are light from the north amid highs mainly in the upper 30s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Periods of snow are likely and, with temperatures falling below freezing, some accumulation and slick travel are possible. The snow should tend to increase in coverage and intensity toward the Chesapeake Bay and Delmarva Peninsula. North winds gradually build and could be gusty by late night to blow around whatever has accumulated. Lows drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Confidence: Medium
Programming note: We will have a new article and assessment of potential snowfall accumulation around midday Thursday.
A look ahead
Snow showers are likely to quickly diminish Saturday as the offshore storm heads for New England in a hurry. Clouds linger through most of the day. Brisk north winds make highs in the mid- to upper 20s painful. Skies clear overnight and lows fall to the low to midteens with bitter cold wind chills near zero. Confidence: Medium
Sunday is shivery cold despite plenty of sun. Highs only reach low to mid-30s. Overnight lows range through the teens under starry skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Skies remain mainly sunny on Monday, and highs creep up to the mid- to upper 30s to end the month. Confidence: Medium-High
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
5/10 (↑): Some snow crosses the area Friday afternoon and night, possibly lingering into Saturday. Amounts are still a wild card.