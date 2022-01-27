Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies are increasingly cloudy this evening and into the night. It’s mainly high- to mid-level at first, so you’ll probably see some of that waning crescent moon if you’re up in the predawn hours. Lows range from the mid-20s to near 30. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds fill the sky — they’ll lower through midday. Light snow develops in the early afternoon and continues into the evening intermittently; especially west of the city, some patchy snow could even start in the morning. With highs in the mid- to upper 30s, it should take a while before accumulation gets underway. The main risk for snow accumulation comes after sunset as temperatures fall to near and below freezing. Some slick spots are likely into the night. Read more on the storm.
Snowstorm season: It’s the heart of East Coast snowstorm season. Brian Donegan at Fox Weather breaks it all down. In short, the Jan. 16-Feb. 14 period has contained 50 percent of all “NESIS rated” storms from 1956-2021. This out of a season stretching from Dec. 1 to March 15. As such, it’s no major surprise we’re tracking a major storm this weekend.
