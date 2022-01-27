This weekend, there will be two remembrance events for the 100th anniversary of the disaster. The first event is a candlelight vigil that starts Friday at 6 p.m. in the plaza at 1801 Adams Mill Rd. NW and the second event is a centennial commemoration that begins Saturday at noon in the Adams Morgan Plaza, 18th and Columbia Rd NW. Both events will remember the disaster victims, the rescue workers and the medical professionals who cared for the injured and dying.