Snow may fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour briefly in the heaviest band far southeast near the storm’s center, while moderate snows expand through most of New Hampshire and Maine during the late-morning to noontime hours. Damaging winds around 60 to 70 mph on Cape Cod and 40 to 50 mph elsewhere within a county or two of the cast could make for blizzard conditions with reduced visibilities, and result in scattered power outages.