Cities such as Boston and Providence could be in line for a memorable event. A number of school districts are canceling classes preemptively for early next week.
The storm has prompted winter storm warnings from northeastern North Carolina to the Canadian border, with the plastering of snow likely to hamper travel and bring widespread disruption. Blizzard warnings — the first to be issued since 2018 — cover eastern Massachusetts, coastal Maine and the New Hampshire seacoast. They’re also up along the shoreline of New Jersey and in parts of the Delmarva Peninsula.
“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boston, warning of whiteout conditions. “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”
In all, about 75 million people are under blizzard and winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories.
The storm will explosively intensify as it slips just offshore of southern New England on Saturday morning, its breakneck pace of strengthening far exceeding the thresholds needed to classify it as a “bomb cyclone.”
Moderate coastal flooding is expected, too, including in Scituate, Mass., where officials have issued a voluntary evacuation order for vulnerable homeowners at the coast. Temperatures will plummet in the system’s wake Saturday night, bringing bitter wind chills that could prove dangerous.
The setup
A pair of shortwaves — or high-altitude lobes of cold air, low pressure and spin nestled within dips in the jet stream — were diving southeast across the Lower 48 on Friday morning. One had just crossed over the Four Corners, while the other was sweeping over the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes.
Both disturbances will overlap and “phase” Friday afternoon. The approaching system will invigorate a fledgling zone of low pressure developing off the Carolinas. That surface low will “deepen” over the anomalously warm Gulf Stream, meaning its minimum air pressure will drop as it evacuates air from its core. That will brew strong winds as its precipitation expands and intensifies Friday night.
By Saturday, the storm will be passing near the “benchmark,” or 40 degrees north latitude and 70 degrees west longitude. That’s a marker meteorologists use to gauge whether a storm will have severe effects in coastal New England. In this case, it will.
The Northeast
Light snow will break out after midnight Friday, expanding northeastward and becoming moderate Saturday morning. The worst will overspread eastern Connecticut, the tip of Long Island, Rhode Island and southern/eastern Massachusetts shortly after sunrise, peaking in intensity around noon. Plymouth and Bristol Counties, as well as the Cape, could experience snowfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour, meaning a foot could come down in about three hours’ time.
Gusts on the Cape and islands will be about 65 to 75 mph, with gusts of 55 to 60 mph along the eastern Massachusetts coastline. In addition to bringing dramatically reduced visibilities and blizzard conditions, the wind will pile water up against the coastline. The combination of a 1-to-3-foot ocean surge atop already high astronomical tides could bring some localized coastal flood concerns Saturday evening.
Thundersnow is possible on the nose of a “dry slot,” or slice of dry air punching into the comma-shaped storm, during a window centered midday. The dry slot could cut back acutely on snowfall accumulations on Cape Cod, but confidence is low.
Boston could nab one of its five most prolific snowstorms on record. The number to beat for first place is 27.6 inches, which fell in 48 hours ending Feb, 18, 2003. As long as Boston picks up at least 22.2 inches, it will make it into the top five. Records at Logan Airport date back to 1936.
Snow will be lighter and fluffier inland where temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Most of coastal Maine and New Hampshire will see well over a foot.
Here are projected amounts:
Boston: 18 to 24 inches
Providence: 12 to 18 inches
Hartford: 8 to 12 inches
Hyannis, Mass.: 12 to 18 inches
Worcester, Mass.: 10 to 14 inches
Portland, Maine: 10 to 18 inches
Manchester, N.H.: 10 to 14 inches
Burlington, Vt.: 1 to 4 inches
New York and New Jersey
New York and the Interstate 95 stretch of New Jersey will find themselves on the western side of the system, meaning subtle shifts of a few miles could spell the difference between dusting off the windshield and firing up the snowblower. Forecasts have become more confident that New York City will face a plowable snowfall, and the city is under a winter storm warning with 6 to 9 inches of snow predicted.
“Near blizzard conditions are possible for a period on Saturday,” wrote the National Weather Service in Upton, N.Y.
Snow will begin around 10 p.m. Friday evening, growing in intensity after about 4 a.m. and winding down around 10 a.m. Winds gusting to around 40 mph will loft any of the powdery snow that does fall — hence the near-blizzard conditions.
Long Island should see quite a bit more snow, with over a foot possible. As for New Jersey, a foot or more could fall in coastal Montmouth, Ocean and Marys counties, but farther inland totals should range from 2 inches west to 8 inches east. The time frame should be similar as in the Big Apple but shifted earlier a few hours.
New York City: 6 to 9 inches
Newark: 5 to 8 inches
Islip: 10 to 14 inches
Toms River, N.J.: 10 to 14 inches
The Mid-Atlantic
In the Mid-Atlantic, the event will begin Friday evening and could linger into the afternoon Saturday in eastern areas. The heaviest snow, totaling 8 to 14 inches, will be relegated to the eastern Delmarva Peninsula, where a blizzard warning is in effect. That’s the first blizzard warning there issued since Jan. 3, 2018.
Washington, D.C., and Baltimore will skirt the heaviest snow, getting only a few brief moderate bands Friday evening as the low begins to materialize and consolidate offshore. Therefore, a general 2 or 3 inches is likely in that stretch.
Ocean City, Md., on the other hand, will be staring down the barrel of a foot of snow, give or take. Even northeastern North Carolina and the Virginia Tidewater could see a few inches.
Washington, D.C.: 2 to 3 inches
Baltimore: 2 to 3 inches
Virginia Beach: 2 to 4 inches
Dover, Del.: 4 to 7 inches
Ocean City, Md: 8 to 12 inches
Atlantic City: 10 to 14 inches
