Express forecast
- Today: Snow showers/light snow developing. Highs: Mid-30s to 40.
- Tonight: Heavier evening snow? Lighter and diminishing overnight. Lows: Upper teens to low 20s.
- Tomorrow: Windy. Snow shower possible. Decreasing clouds. Highs: Mid- to upper 20s.
- Sunday: More sun than clouds. Highs: Near 30 to mid-30s.
Forecast in detail
A few potential snowflakes this morning becomes steadier — but generally light — tonight as snow accumulates more readily with sundown. There could also be some heavier bands in the evening, so keep an eye out for that. Wind later tonight into tomorrow night may bring wind chills to around zero. Luckily, we aren’t in store for a major snowfall akin to the record-setting Knickerbocker snowstorm 100 years ago.
Today (Friday): Clouds dominate the day. A morning snow or rain shower becomes a light snow developing this afternoon. We may see light snow as soon as early afternoon, with odds of some heavier bands growing nearer sunset. High temperatures in the mid-30s to 40 degrees slow accumulation to perhaps a dusting or heavier coating, mainly on grass or elevated surfaces. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Snow should accumulate more easily after sunset, in concert with temperatures heading below freezing and the snow becoming steadier for a while. We could see some focused snow bands drop heavier snow for a few hours as well. Slick roads are likely, especially where snow banding develops, so use caution. A coating (north and west) to a few inches is a good bet locally, with higher snowfall totals closer to the bay and eastward over the Delmarva. North winds are on the increase, perhaps gusting near 30 mph late night. This cold wind drops our temperatures by dawn into the upper teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Saturday): Any early snow showers move off to the northeast as the coastal storm slams New England. A cloudy morning should slowly let the sun peek through — perhaps even becoming mostly sunny late day. Northwest winds gusting near 30 mph make high temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s feel like single digits. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies should remain mostly clear as northwest winds continue to gust near 25 mph at times. Wind chills around zero are possible as the thermometer bottoms out in the low to mid-teens. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Still chilly but merely light breezes should help us “enjoy” high temperatures in the near 30 to mid-30s zone. A sunny morning is currently expected, before increasing clouds become noticeable during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Partly to mostly clear skies are currently expected. Low temperatures bottom out in the teens to perhaps low 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium
We should be able to get into at least the 40s Monday and Tuesday, as a warming trend gets underway. Monday may top out around 40 into the low 40s. Tuesday has a chance at eyeing the 50-degree mark but we need more consistent temperature data as we get closer to be more confident. Skies are generally bright both days but occasional clouds are probable. Also, the winds may actually be fairly gentle! Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
6/10 (↑): Most of the area should see snow accumulation that starts as soon as this afternoon, then ends by early morning Saturday. The most is likely near and east of the bay, but it could be a couple inches locally.