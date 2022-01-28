Tonight: Snow should accumulate more easily after sunset, in concert with temperatures heading below freezing and the snow becoming steadier for a while. We could see some focused snow bands drop heavier snow for a few hours as well. Slick roads are likely, especially where snow banding develops, so use caution. A coating (north and west) to a few inches is a good bet locally, with higher snowfall totals closer to the bay and eastward over the Delmarva. North winds are on the increase, perhaps gusting near 30 mph late night. This cold wind drops our temperatures by dawn into the upper teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium