Snow has developed across the area this afternoon. Given above-freezing temperatures, accumulation has been minimal or none and relegated to grassy spots so far. As we drift toward and through sunset, temperatures will continue to drop. At the same time, the coverage and intensity of snowfall is on the increase.
The map below shows that the Weather Service anticipates the whole area to be 32 degrees — freezing — or below by 6 p.m. Any heavier bands of snow can push temperatures down even quicker, and there will likely be some of those around through late evening. It’s probably a good night to hang out at home. Travel is likely to become problematic over the next several hours.
Through Tonight: Snow will continue through the evening. It should be occasionally moderate to briefly heavy as developing snow bands concentrate their fury. With temperatures falling to near freezing shortly after sunset, accumulation that starts on grassy surfaces will also affect roads more significantly. It’s likely that travel will be dangerous this evening and into the overnight. We advise skipping the trip unless absolutely necessary. By the time accumulating snow totally winds down late night and into the predawn, except lingering near the bay, about 2 to 3 inches seems a good bet near and east of Interstate 95.
Winds will kick up a good deal overnight. This is especially true near and after midnight. Sustained out of the northwest around 15 to 25 mph, gusts should top 40 mph at times. Given lows within a few degrees of 20, wind chills will probably be in the single digits by dawn.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Some snow showers may still be around in the morning, especially east of town and toward the bay. With a cold pocket aloft still moving away, clouds may fill the skies at times through the day. There could be a snow shower in the afternoon, as well. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s will feel at least 10 degrees colder, with northwest winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts past 40 mph.
Sunday: Lots of sun. Coming off frigid lows in the 10 to 15 range, temperatures are unlikely to rise very high. Freezing seems like a good target for now. Winds should be a good deal lighter, and out of the west, around 10 mph.
