Steady, mostly light snow is continuing over most of the D.C. area with some more moderate bursts south of the Beltway. With temperatures above freezing, a slushy accumulation has mainly focused on grassy areas. However, over the past hour, many areas have seen temperatures drop a couple degrees with an increasing number of spots around 33 or 34. Toward dark, those will slip closer to 32 degrees as described below. Grassy areas will gradually become covered and gradually roadways will begin to turn slick. Between 10 p.m. and midnight, most locations will at or below 30 degrees.