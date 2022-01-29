Today (Saturday): A few snow showers or lingering light snow could be around in the morning, especially toward the bay, with skies generally tending to clear by midday and into early afternoon. Wind chills may struggle to get out of the single digits through midday many spots. They’ll top out in the teens to near 20. Actual highs in the mid- and upper 20s aren’t much better. Winds are sustained out of the northwest around 20 mph early, increasing to 20 to 25 mph later. Wind gusts top 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: We could be in the running for the coldest night of winter thus far. Mostly clear skies group up with some of that new snow cover. Temperatures fall to near 10 in the colder spots, and mid-teens in the milder ones. Winds are still gusty, especially the first half of the night, which may send wind chills to near zero at times late and toward dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Compared with today, it should be decent. Winds are down and temperatures are up, at least once past the frigid start. Lots of sun, with highs rising to a 30-to-35-degree range. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Mainly clear and cold. Not quite as cold as tonight. Temperatures settle to the upper teens and lower 20s most spots. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Partly to mostly sunny conditions continue Monday. Temperatures should rise a bit more. Let’s say upper 30s and lower 40s for highs. Winds may still be occasionally gusty. Confidence: Medium
Probably not much change Tuesday. A little storm forming offshore and warmer air arriving from the west may promote additional cloudiness. Highs are in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10: We’ll see a bit of a pattern reset behind the big coastal storm. Nothing screaming snow at the moment. Then again, it’s midwinter, so we’ll keep watching.