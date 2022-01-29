Today (Saturday): A few snow showers or lingering light snow could be around in the morning, especially toward the bay, with skies generally tending to clear by midday and into early afternoon. Wind chills may struggle to get out of the single digits through midday many spots. They’ll top out in the teens to near 20. Actual highs in the mid- and upper 20s aren’t much better. Winds are sustained out of the northwest around 20 mph early, increasing to 20 to 25 mph later. Wind gusts top 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High