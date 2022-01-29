Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We have quite a cold night ahead of us. Gusty northwest winds (10 to 25-plus mph) will begin to subside after midnight. Lows will range from 10 to 15 degrees, even in downtown D.C. Even with lighter winds overnight, wind-chill values will still be in the single digits.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a very cold start to the day, with morning wind-chill values in the single digits. Skies will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will be on the increase as the day progresses. Temperatures will peak right around 32, with just a light southwest wind.
Oh, so close: Boston is getting slammed with a blizzard, and, yes, I am jealous. It makes it even a bit more painful when you think about just how close the DMV was to getting in on the action. Alas, the storm offered us just a passing glance and a light touch of snow.
