Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: After wind chills start in the single digits, winds lighten and we see enough sunshine to better enjoy afternoon highs near or past 30 degrees.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Near 30 to mid-30s.
  • Tonight: Evening flurry? Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Forecast in detail

This morning starts with bone-chilling wind chills in the single digits before a slight warming trend through Tuesday, and then highs near or past 50 degrees possible by Wednesday. We are entering a drier, mostly precipitation-free period over the next several days, with just the chance of a flurry or two this evening.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Winds are light, but even the slight breeze we do have is enough to make morning teens feel like the single digits through midmorning. Luckily we see a decent amount of sunshine during the morning hours, which boosts temperatures toward afternoon highs near 30 to the mid-30s. Clouds may increase during the afternoon as light breezes from the south-southwest become a bit more noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We could see an evening flurry or two. Otherwise skies should be partly to mostly cloudy, but there might be too many breaks in the clouds to get much blanket-like insulation. Low temperatures still manage to bottom out in the upper teens in our colder suburbs to the low to mid-20s inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Some morning clouds are possible, with brighter skies more likely in the afternoon. Light east-northeast breezes shouldn’t prevent us from topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies should be mostly clear and breezes, if any, very light. Temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-20s by dawn. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure keeps the quiet weather going on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures trend slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s. Tuesday night’s lows should dip back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Warmer weather finally arrives on Wednesday with high temperatures anywhere from the upper 40s to mid-50s depending on how much sunshine we see, which is uncertain at this time. Breezes should remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (): After a midweek warm-up it looks like we cool off again toward next weekend, so we’ll keep the SPI alive in case any storminess tries to develop.