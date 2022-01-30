Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Winds are light, but even the slight breeze we do have is enough to make morning teens feel like the single digits through midmorning. Luckily we see a decent amount of sunshine during the morning hours, which boosts temperatures toward afternoon highs near 30 to the mid-30s. Clouds may increase during the afternoon as light breezes from the south-southwest become a bit more noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: We could see an evening flurry or two. Otherwise skies should be partly to mostly cloudy, but there might be too many breaks in the clouds to get much blanket-like insulation. Low temperatures still manage to bottom out in the upper teens in our colder suburbs to the low to mid-20s inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Some morning clouds are possible, with brighter skies more likely in the afternoon. Light east-northeast breezes shouldn’t prevent us from topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies should be mostly clear and breezes, if any, very light. Temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-20s by dawn. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure keeps the quiet weather going on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures trend slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s. Tuesday night’s lows should dip back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Warmer weather finally arrives on Wednesday with high temperatures anywhere from the upper 40s to mid-50s depending on how much sunshine we see, which is uncertain at this time. Breezes should remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): After a midweek warm-up it looks like we cool off again toward next weekend, so we’ll keep the SPI alive in case any storminess tries to develop.