Through tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will start to give way to clearer skies overnight. Temperatures will be cold, but nowhere near as cold as last night. Lows will range between 20 and 25 degrees, with a light northeast wind about five mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): A bit of a frosty start to the day, but skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will warm up close to 40 degrees. Partly cloudy and cold tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-20s.
