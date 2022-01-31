Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are the story through the night. Lows should be mainly in a low to mid-20s zone and perhaps a bit warmer in the city. Light northeast and east winds will calm overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We expect more clouds mixed with sunshine. Overall, it should be partly cloudy, but it could transition between mostly cloudy and mostly sunny moments. Highs are likely to rise to the low 40s or so. Winds will be from the southeast around five to 10 mph.
Warmin’ on up: Temperatures will be on their way up through the week. While February may lean cold and snowy, we can still enjoy less bundling up mid- to late week. Temperatures should be deep into the 50s Thursday and Friday, and perhaps around 60. It’s been a while.
