Today (Monday): A mix of sun and clouds today with probably more sun in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures range from the mid-30s to near 40 with light winds from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold as previous nights. Lows range from the mid-20s in our colder spots to near 30 downtown. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds decrease during the morning with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures are several degrees milder than Monday with highs from 40 to 45. Winds remain light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and chilly as lows range from 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday may be the week’s nicest day with partly sunny skies and highs making a run toward 50. Clouds increase at night with rain showers possible late and lows near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
The forecast for Thursday is tricky; there’s a chance we could see frequent showers, but there’s also a chance rain holds off for a good part of the day. It will probably be one of the week’s mildest two days with highs in the 50s — lower 50s if it’s rainier with mid- to upper 50s if the rain holds off. There’s a better chance of rain at night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Showers are a good bet into Friday as a strong cold front comes through. Before the front passes, highs should hit the 50s before falling back sharply by the evening. Clearing, windy and much colder Friday night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium
Persistently cold weather returns for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are just 30 to 35 while increasing to 35 to 40 on Sunday. Lows Saturday night are in the teens and low 20s. Both days should see a considerable amount of sunshine. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.
1/10 (→): There’s a slight chance the cold front on Friday is strong enough to change rain to snow, but doubt it.