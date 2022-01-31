The forecast for Thursday is tricky; there’s a chance we could see frequent showers, but there’s also a chance rain holds off for a good part of the day. It will probably be one of the week’s mildest two days with highs in the 50s — lower 50s if it’s rainier with mid- to upper 50s if the rain holds off. There’s a better chance of rain at night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium