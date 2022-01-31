Our average February temperature should range from 37 to 40 degrees; 40 is normal. Last February was also chilly, with an average temperature of 37.8 degrees.
Normal February precipitation is 2.62 inches (from rain and melted snow), and we would lean toward a range of 3 to 4 inches this year; last year we had 4.4 inches.
Our normal snowfall in February is 5 inches, and we project a range of 4 to 8 inches this year; last February we saw only 2.8 inches of snow, but a good deal of sleet and ice.
Below is the snow forecast for the first half of the coming month, issued Monday morning from the American and European modeling systems. Note that snow forecasting outside a few days is very difficult, so the main takeaway is that there are more snow chances ahead. Don’t focus too much on the specific numbers.
What has happened following snowy Januarys in recent decades is interesting but presents conflicting signals. This January marks only the fourth time since 2000 that more than 10 inches accumulated during the first month of the year. In the earlier three instances, the Februarys that followed saw below-normal snow.
Not since 1996 have we seen a snowier-than-normal outcome in both January and February. And not since 1961 have both January and February produced double-digit snowfalls. But in both 1996 and 1961, La Niña conditions were present like they are now. So there is some precedent for us to see a second straight snowy month, but the sample size is small.
In projecting temperatures, weather models disagree on the timing and intensity of cold weather in February. Generally, however, they concur on average to slightly below-average temperatures for the next two weeks:
La Niña winter patterns are notorious for their volatility, so we may continue to see significant swings in temperatures (like the 50s later this week and then much colder again this weekend), even though overall, the month may work out on the cold side of normal.
Computer model forecasts for the second half of February from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration favor the nation’s coldest weather in the Midwest but perhaps some extension of that chill toward the Mid-Atlantic.
Having Washington on the edge of the cold area may place it in a transition zone near where storms track. As models lean toward near-average to above-average precipitation, that boosts the chance for snow and mixed precipitation that we’ll need to monitor.