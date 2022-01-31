Wintry precipitation gets underway Tuesday night, the eve of Groundhog Day, across the Ozarks and Midwest before expanding eastward along a slow-moving cold front. St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit could deal with heavy snow on Wednesday and Thursday, while Dallas, Little Rock, Memphis and Cincinnati face the prospect of a dangerous glaze of ice. The sloppy storm will then shuffle toward Washington, New York and Boston on Friday with a mix of precipitation types.
Winter storm watches stretch from Colorado and the Red River Valley of Texas all the way to the Canadian border, outlining where high-impact snow and ice totals are probable. The watches, affecting more than 35 million people, include Oklahoma City, Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis and Detroit.
A large area stands to see at least 6 inches of snow while a narrower zone could see a hazardous buildup of ice. Some areas could see over 0.5 inches of ice accumulation presenting a serious risk of power outages.
The moisture for the system was consolidating Monday morning across Southeast Texas; Houston, Galveston and the surrounding areas are under a flash flood watch.
Some parts of Texas as far south and east as Austin and Dallas could see an icy mix of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday as cold air penetrates southward. “This will not be a repeat in severity and impacts of the February 2021 winter storm, however hard freezes are expected and a potential wintry mix of precipitation is possible,” the Weather Service in Austin wrote.
The setup
A stalled cold front will stretch from roughly Louisiana to Middle Tennessee to central Pennsylvania and the Northeast on Tuesday, which is integral to the forecast for two reasons. The obvious is that it marks the dividing zone between frigid subfreezing air to the northwest, reinforced by Arctic high pressure, and milder air to the southeast.
At the same time, moisture will pool along the front thanks to an atmospheric squeezeplay — a counterclockwise-spinning surface low will develop in Texas Wednesday and Thursday, while a clockwise-rotating high languishes to the east. Like a pair of meshed gears, that will draw a strip of Gulf of Mexico moisture aimed directly along the parked front.
The atmospheric assemblage will also be characterized by “overrunning,” which occurs when mild, moisture-rich air rides up and over a lip of cool, dense air hugging the ground. That’s a textbook look for freezing rain. Precipitation will fall as ordinary liquid rain in the warm layer but freeze on contact with the frigid surface, glazing the landscape in an icy rime.
Farther northwest, it will be primarily a snow event, with accumulations greater than 8 inches possible. The best chance for heavy snow is from north of Interstate 70 in Missouri to through central Illinois and into northern Ohio and Indiana. Parts of central and northern New England, as well as Pennsylvania and New York State, could also wind up with a plowable snowfall, but the details of the forecast are still being worked out.
Where dangerous icing may occur
- At a glance: A narrow strip of icing will occur between the mild surface air to the south and the entirely-subfreezing atmosphere supporting snow to the northeast, leading to a roughly 100 mile-wide zone of freezing rain that will slowly sag east along the cold front with time.
- Timing: Icing will first become an issue in eastern Oklahoma or western Arkansas late Wednesday before an influx of moisture allows it to expand northeast toward and along the Ohio River, meaning that, by midday Thursday, areas from northeast Texas and Arkansas through western Tennessee, northern Kentucky, southern Illinois and Indiana and much of Ohio could be in line. The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic could see some light icing on Friday.
- Cities: At greatest risk are cities like Jonesboro, Ark., Paducah, Ky. and Cincinnati and Columbus but the ice could extend south into Little Rock, Memphis and Louisville as well. The ice could even reach west through Dallas and Austin Wednesday night into Thursday. The interior Mid-Atlantic will have to watch the storm closely as well as cold air bleeds into the region Friday.
- Totals: A general tenth to a half inch of ice accretion is expected broadly, but some places could see much more than a half inch. Where that occurs remains to be seen, but keeping abreast of evolving forecasts is imperative.
Hefty snow totals
- At a glance: A moderate to heavy snow will fall on the northwest side of the system. The greatest totals will be found nearer to the axis of richest moisture, i.e. to the south and east near the freezing rain line.
- Timing: A strip of light rain may crop up over Missouri and Illinois on Tuesday before cooling temperatures flip it to snow on Tuesday evening. The strip of snow will expand to the northeast into New England on Thursday before shifting toward the coastline and perhaps affecting the Boston to Providence corridor on Friday.
- Cities: The heaviest snow may target cities like Kansas City, St. Louis (or just north of the city), Springfield and Champlain, Ill., Cleveland and Toledo and perhaps Buffalo and Syracuse, New York. Chicago will be on the northwest side of the system, so while the Windy City will see snow, they may miss out on jackpot totals. Boston, Providence, Manchester, N.H. and Portland, Maine may end up with some snow on Friday too.
- Totals: Six to 12 inches or more seems a reasonable supposition in the eventual bull’s eye zone of Illinois and Ohio, with a plowable snowfall probable elsewhere. Specific totals will depend on the ultimate track of the patent atmospheric features. There’s a reasonable chance a few communities could pick up 12 to 18 inches or more of snow, but shifting models preclude pinpointing where at this time range
