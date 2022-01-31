At a glance: A narrow strip of icing will occur between the mild surface air to the south and the entirely-subfreezing atmosphere supporting snow to the northeast, leading to a roughly 100 mile-wide zone of freezing rain that will slowly sag east along the cold front with time.

Timing: Icing will first become an issue in eastern Oklahoma or western Arkansas late Wednesday before an influx of moisture allows it to expand northeast toward and along the Ohio River, meaning that, by midday Thursday, areas from northeast Texas and Arkansas through western Tennessee, northern Kentucky, southern Illinois and Indiana and much of Ohio could be in line. The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic could see some light icing on Friday.

Cities: At greatest risk are cities like Jonesboro, Ark., Paducah, Ky. and Cincinnati and Columbus but the ice could extend south into Little Rock, Memphis and Louisville as well. The ice could even reach west through Dallas and Austin Wednesday night into Thursday. The interior Mid-Atlantic will have to watch the storm closely as well as cold air bleeds into the region Friday.