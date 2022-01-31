One hundred years earlier, on Jan. 28, 1922, the scene was much different. Then, heavy snow fell, which accumulated over two feet on the flat roof of the Knickerbocker Theater. A few minutes after 9 p.m., the theater’s roof collapsed during the evening’s featured film. The fire department, police and U.S. military led a 24-hour rescue effort to excavate more than 200 moviegoers from under tons of plaster, concrete and steel. The injured were transported to area hospitals. Ultimately, the death toll was 98, with 133 injured, ranking as the District’s greatest disaster.
Kristen Barden, executive director of AMPBID and master of ceremonies, said in an email that the memorial was “a way of remembering the loss of life, the contributions those people made to the Adams Morgan and greater D.C. community and to preserve the hope that nothing like that ever happens here again.”
Josh Gibson, a longtime Adams Morgan resident and D.C. historian, helped organize the candlelight remembrance and was the evening’s first speaker. Gibson mentioned those lost in the theater disaster and shared personal thoughts about other D.C. area tragedies, including Sept. 11, 2001, at the Pentagon.
Later, Gibson wrote in an email: “The Knickerbocker centennial seemed like a perfect opportunity to educate fellow neighbors on the history that is all around them. And to have snow falling that day … that was just so powerful.”
I followed Gibson and gave a 10-minute talk about why the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre collapsed and what happened to those inside the theater. I included details from my recently published CWG article and book on the subject. The video of Barden, Gibson and myself can be found at this link.
The event culminated with the lighting of candles and the reading of the names of theater victims. In addition, the names of the Knickerbocker Theatre’s architect, Reginald Geare, and owner, Harry Crandall, were also read. They were not killed by the roof crash but took their own lives years later. Both men suffered from depression following the terrible disaster.