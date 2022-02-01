Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will increase a bit this evening and overnight. They will be mainly high-level, though, so of minimal bother. Low temperatures will range from about 24 to 29 in most spots. Winds will be light out of the south.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be a mix of sun and clouds, perhaps leaning toward clouds at times. The clouds may be a good reason to be cautious about too much warming. Let’s say highs will be mainly in the mid-40s, coolest to the north and warmest to the south. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Snowier month? I put together a map showing which month is snowier — January or February, in this case. The data I used to compile the map only goes back to the winter of 2008-2009, so it’s certainly on the short side, but it still shows the general idea.
Around here? Muddled. Per current averages, February is 0.1 inches above January in Washington, with 5 inches of snow. Dulles shows only a 0.1 difference between the two months, with February coming in at 7 inches vs. January at 6.9.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.