Today (Tuesday): Less sunshine today with more cloud-filled skies as highs muscle their way into the low to mid-40s. Winds are fairly light and come mainly from the east. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds still hang around with lows in the 25-30 range, with light winds from the east again. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures edging higher to the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds shift to come from the warmer south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies with a chance of late-night rain showers. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday looks showery, with highs of 50 to 55. Rain continues at times Thursday night, with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Friday presents a tricky forecast because it’s unclear how fast colder air will arrive. We could hold in the 40s in the morning with rain or slip into 30s with rain changing to freezing rain and sleet. We will need to monitor model trends closely. Friday night should see some clearing, with temperatures falling into the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Low
The weekend is a cold one, with highs in the 30s Saturday under mostly sunny skies and lows in the teens to low 20s Saturday night with still mostly clear skies. Clouds increase Sunday with a chance of snow or mixed precipitation late, although odds are that precipitation holds off until Sunday night or Monday. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (↑): Rain has a slight chance to change to a wintry mix Friday and then perhaps a chance of snow or mixed precipitation late Sunday into Monday.